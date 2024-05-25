Phillip Britt Sells 125,000 Shares of Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Britt sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.42), for a total value of A$453,375.00 ($302,250.00).
Aussie Broadband Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22.
About Aussie Broadband
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aussie Broadband
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aussie Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aussie Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.