Phillip Britt Sells 125,000 Shares of Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Britt sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.42), for a total value of A$453,375.00 ($302,250.00).

Aussie Broadband Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22.

Get Aussie Broadband alerts:

About Aussie Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Enterprise & Government. The company offers g fixed broadband, telephony, mobile, and other value add services; and connectivity, voice, managed network, security, cloud, and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aussie Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aussie Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.