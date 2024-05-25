Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.64

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.64 and last traded at $103.15, with a volume of 2244577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 13.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.