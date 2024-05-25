Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases $434,900.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.49 per share, for a total transaction of $434,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,193.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 20th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $449,600.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.05 per share, with a total value of $440,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.66 per share, with a total value of $426,600.00.

NYSE:GLP opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth about $494,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

