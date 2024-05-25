SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$464,311.87 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 51,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.94, for a total transaction of C$464,311.87.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIL shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.36.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.