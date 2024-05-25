WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.97

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 2903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. New Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.