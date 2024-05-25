Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 18,138 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $464,514.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,212.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Upstart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.