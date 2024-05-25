Citigroup Boosts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $130.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $563,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $563,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $42,835.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,276. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.