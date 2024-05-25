Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
FSI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.46.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
