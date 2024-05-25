BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,408 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $1,422,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 31.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,661 shares of company stock worth $3,756,663. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
NYSE MHO opened at $124.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $140.73.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
