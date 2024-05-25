BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.15 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 27.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 143,577 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

