BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 93,423 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) by 691.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,423 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.18% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

ALPN stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.