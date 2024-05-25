BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.12 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.35%.

Several research firms have commented on NS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

