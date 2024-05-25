BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
