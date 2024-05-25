BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.51% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

