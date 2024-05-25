BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,048 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:RCUS opened at $16.11 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCUS
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,779 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Arcus Biosciences Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arcus Biosciences
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.