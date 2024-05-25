StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GLYC opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.30.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.