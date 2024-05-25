StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GlycoMimetics
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.