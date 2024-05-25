GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDRX. TD Cowen increased their target price on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.