Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance
Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $210.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.54.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monte Rosa Therapeutics
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.