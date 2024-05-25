Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $210.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

