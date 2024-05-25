FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

FRP Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of FRPH opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $580.87 million, a P/E ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.56. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

FRP Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in FRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.