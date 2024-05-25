FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
FRP Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of FRPH opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $580.87 million, a P/E ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.56. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FRP
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.