Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLPI. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $141,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,747,000 after buying an additional 1,195,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,374,000 after buying an additional 1,165,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after buying an additional 781,906 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

