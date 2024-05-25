Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPCR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.13.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.13. Structure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,530 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 75.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,391,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

