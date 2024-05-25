Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $15.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

GOGL opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. Research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

