First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 million, a P/E ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 80,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana D. Behar bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,403.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,516 shares of company stock valued at $898,012. Company insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.