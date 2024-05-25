StockNews.com Upgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.77.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

