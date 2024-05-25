Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $106.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gaia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 48.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

