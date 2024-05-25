Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Canoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canoo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.79.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $168.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Canoo by 20.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $900,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 36.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

