Fortinet’s (FTNT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $78.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.10.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

