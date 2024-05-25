Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.65. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,080. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

