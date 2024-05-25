UBS Group Initiates Coverage on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.73.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,204.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,515 shares in the company, valued at $16,455,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,204.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,987,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,892,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,455 shares of company stock worth $8,282,794. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

