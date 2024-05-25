Formula One Group’s (FWONA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Formula One Group stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion and a PE ratio of 47.95. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,672,212.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

