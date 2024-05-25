StockNews.com Upgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.40.

GBCI stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

