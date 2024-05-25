Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. Global-E Online has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter worth $5,991,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

