Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Ferrovial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. Ferrovial has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $48.29.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

