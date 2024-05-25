Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.
Global-E Online Stock Down 0.1 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
