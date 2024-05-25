Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Global-E Online Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Global-E Online has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.