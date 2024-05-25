Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. Establishment Labs’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $45,888,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 429,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

