Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Raymond James upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRXFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.