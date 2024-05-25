Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised Evolus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Evolus has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $783.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolus news, Director David N. Gill sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $46,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,682 shares in the company, valued at $517,475.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $46,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,475.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $30,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,628 shares of company stock valued at $830,947. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $4,200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Evolus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,628,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

