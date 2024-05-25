Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells $629,424.60 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CFO Gary Merrill sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $629,424.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,029,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $73,093.38.

On Thursday, May 16th, Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $665,608.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $110.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 53.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 222,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

