DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded DURECT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.94. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 48.2% during the first quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 250,050 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 121,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

