Richard John Burns Sells 5,005 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.7 %

TER opened at $144.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.62.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 161.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,226,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

