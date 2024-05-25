Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells $672,598.20 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 21,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $672,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 579,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Rohan Sivaram sold 588 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $18,345.60.

Shares of CFLT opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

