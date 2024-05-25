HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
