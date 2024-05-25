HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.