Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CTO Sells $505,800.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $168.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.72. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $170.76.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 13.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 164.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after acquiring an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.