Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Insider Sells $532,847.85 in Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nextracker Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 228.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 40.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

