Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Sells 4,999 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $549,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,760,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Plexus's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 40.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 68.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Plexus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 56.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

