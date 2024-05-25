Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 77,917 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 77,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $483,085.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,217,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,547,656.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,306.60.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $292.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 30.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tile Shop by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.