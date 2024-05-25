Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 77,917 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 77,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $483,085.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,217,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,547,656.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33.
- On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,306.60.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00.
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.
- On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $79,794.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.
Tile Shop Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of TTSH opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $292.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 30.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tile Shop by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tile Shop
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.