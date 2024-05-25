Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Price Target at $61.38

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

Several research firms have commented on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 112,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 55,958 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4,294.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 139,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.6% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 226,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

