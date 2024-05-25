Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $24.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of FL stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

