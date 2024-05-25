Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $24.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
Shares of FL stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
