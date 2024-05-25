New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in New Gold by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,949,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322,638 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 24.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 556,765 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,711 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.53.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. Research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

