Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $37.33

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cohu Price Performance

COHU stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. Cohu has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. Research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohu by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

